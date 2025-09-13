Yah's Misfits 9-13-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this week’s Torah Study, we discuss Exodus 33, Moses leading the Israelites through the wilderness, Moses in the Tabernacle with YHWH, his interceding, and no one is capable of seeing YHWH face-to-face, but only His back parts. In the second part of the teaching, we take a deep dive into Isaiah, mentioning the perfect prophecy of Messiah’s first coming, as well as King Cyrus’s prediction by Yahuah, Isaiah 53 in detail, and the timeline of Cyrus. In Daniel’s 4 kingdoms, there is no timeline gap at all. Finally we mention the exact prophecy of the coming Messiah in 400 years by Ezra in 2 Esdras 2. Yahuah’s prophecy is so perfect and amazing. Love you all and have a blessed day!