BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yah's Misfits 9-13-2025
YahsMisfits
YahsMisfits
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

In this week’s Torah Study, we discuss Exodus 33, Moses leading the Israelites through the wilderness, Moses in the Tabernacle with YHWH, his interceding, and no one is capable of seeing YHWH face-to-face, but only His back parts. In the second part of the teaching, we take a deep dive into Isaiah, mentioning the perfect prophecy of Messiah’s first coming, as well as King Cyrus’s prediction by Yahuah, Isaiah 53 in detail, and the timeline of Cyrus. In Daniel’s 4 kingdoms, there is no timeline gap at all. Finally we mention the exact prophecy of the coming Messiah in 400 years by Ezra in 2 Esdras 2. Yahuah’s prophecy is so perfect and amazing. Love you all and have a blessed day!

Keywords
biblestudytorah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy