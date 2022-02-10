© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Alexander challenges ANY health official in Canada, including Dr. Theresa Tam, and even the entire public health agency of Canada - to come and see him on Friday with any science and data they have, so he can officially challenge it in a scientific hearing and prove that the COVID lockdowns and mandates don’t work.
https://rumble.com/vuksmn-dr-paul-alexander-issues-a-challenge-to-any-health-official-in-canada.html