The Israeli Air Force continues to bomb the infrastructure of the Gaza Strip. The scale of the raids is evidenced by the fact that usually the objective control footage from UAVs simultaneously captures several attacks on buildings at once.





The situation is complicated by the quality of buildings in the Palestinian enclave - little attention is paid to building codes there. Therefore, during any arrivals, the houses are completely folded together with everything inside.





The Israeli Air Force still has enough bombs, so they are capable of demolishing the lion's share of buildings in Gaza. But the IDF cannot do without a ground operation for either military or political reasons.