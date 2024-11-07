THE PANDEMIC MINDSET.... I WAS REALLY REALLY SICK ISN'T EVIDENCE

This is something that constantly pops up everywhere I look. I think the problem is people like to lower their threshold for evidence. If they get sick, or sicker than what they're used to, well covid and the pandemic was a horrible reality.

The only problem Is I've literally documented the opposite.

I looked around and cannot find the CDC's morbidity and mortality numbers for cough-19. Here's the link. See if you can locate it? I guess this virus was so bad they can't post it? Don't bother with that stupid overall "7 million dead" number.

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/mmwr_additional_resources.html

