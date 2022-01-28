Dr. McCullough: The Determination To Preserve Medical Freedom Is in Your Hands

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01/24/2022 Dr. McCullough：Medical freedom is inextricably linked to social and economic freedom. If we allow the circle of medical freedom to even be touched, let alone be broken. All the circles fracture, it will crumble. This moment cannot be more decisive. So join me, and join these heroic doctors and nurses and others and help bring America home.