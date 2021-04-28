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“Out of Shadows”: A Documentary About Hollywood and the Occult Elite
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The Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda. This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.

Through the input of personalities such as CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp, investigative journalist Liz Crokin and some Hollywood insiders, Out of Shadows tackles topics such as:

Mass media control by the elite
Hollywood as psychological warfare
Project MKULTRA and trauma-based mind control
Satanism and pedophilia in Hollywood

In short, Out of Shadows is a well-produced documentary that exposes difficult topics using great insights, footage, and information. The documentary does sometimes go into unverified “conspiracy-101” territory (i.e. the origins of the word “television”) which may detract from its overall message. Nevertheless, it remains a good introduction to several important topics.
Keywords
hollywoodpedophiliaelitesatanismproject mkultra
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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