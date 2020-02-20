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Trump Offered Julian Assange A Pardon To Cooperate In Russia Hoax Investigations - War Room Full Show
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22 views • February 20, 2020
Busy news day as Trump gets ready to rally in Phoenix, the Democrats get ready for their 9th debate and Julian Assange is back in the headlines. Owen takes callers before heading to D.C. for the Roger Stone trial, then Savanah and Tom takeover the last hour to discuss Bloomberg buying his way into the debate. Also, support your body by getting all the vitamins and minerals you need with the Ultra 12 and Vitamin Mineral Fusion Combo now at 50% off!"
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