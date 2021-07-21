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WATER ALMOST OVER HIS SHOULDERS ON THE SUBWAY TRAIN...FACE STILL GLUED TO HIS PHONE
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181 views • July 21, 2021
He may drown, but Covid has no chance with this one. Hundreds dead, several hundred thousand have had to to evacuated (saved) from floodwaters and dams bursting in central China. China official numbers on the dead are about like VARES reporting so go figure.
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