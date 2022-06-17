Biden White House In FULL PANIC As Imminent Recession Rocks Everyday Americans – FULL SHOW 6/16/22

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Owen Shroyer guest hosts for Alex Jones to reveal the panic taking place inside Biden's failing administration, but is this financial collapse being instigated on purpose? Alex Jones and Pete Santilli join Owen Shroyer live to break down the illegal acts committed by the January 6th committee that could lead to the ultimate end of their entire rigged show trial. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour.
Super Summer Sale!