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PROOF DOD Using 100’s of Pharma To Scale Up Mass Genocide Against Americans
High Hopes
High Hopes
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534 views • October 01, 2022

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


September 30, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane hosts a 3 part interview with intelligence analyst Sasha Latypova (known from Team Enigma and the Batches/Lots breakthrough) who has documentation to prove that the entire covid plandemic is a DOD operation, planned, owned, funded, and controlled across hundreds of companies, not just Pfizer and Moderna, charged with producing parts of the chemical bioweapons, and in collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party. Our own military leadership is taking our country down and committing treason and bioterrorism upon We The People. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1m6rk6-live-7pm-proof-dod-using-100s-of-pharma-to-scale-up-mass-genocide-against-a.html


Keywords
healthtreasonplannedcontrolledmedicinedodintelligence analystbioweaponsccpchinese communist partybioterrorismcovidplandemictruth in medicinesasha latypovateam enigmaowned fundedhundreds of companies
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