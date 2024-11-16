BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Music Celebrating the Impact of Our Royal Superpowers - 12 Songs
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
51 followers
Follow
20 views • 5 months ago

00:00 Queen Mary is the Life of the World to Come
02:14 Taking Over the World
05:06 Little surprise, day of rain, tumult,
07:23 Open your Heart to God's Love and Ways
10:00 They Stand Tall
12:42 Supernatural Intelligence
16:24 God Stands for what is Right and True
19:32 Against All Odds
23:04 The Spirit of True Love
26:04 Angels Everywhere
28:05 Men Of Conscience
31:15 A Collision on Heaven's Railway

All Songs made with Suno A.I.
For more details, see Our November 15, 2024 Blog
Mirrored on X/Twitter

Keywords
testimonyrevelationtwo witnessesqueen maryglobal apocalypseroyal monarchysuno musicking peter
