© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New Adventures of Zidkenu pre launch episode: "Questioning Q"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • January 18, 2021
The Constitution gives you the right to LIFE, LIBERTY and the PURSUIT of HAPPINESS.... None of which can be done while wearing a mask. End the masquerade!
Welcome to "The New Adventures of Zidkenu", a unique live radio broadcast. The show originally aired from 1998 through 2000 on KGHP 89.3, 89.9 and 104.5 FM "the three sticks out in the sticks of the Gig Harbor Peninsula", Washington State USA. It caused a controversy that hit the papers. The host was persecuted and hounded off the air, finally fired on September 14, 2000. Now airs weekly on http://www.americanfreedomradio.com
Look for Zidkenu to rise completely from the ashes on XEOS TV.... coming soon!
Welcome to "The New Adventures of Zidkenu", a unique live radio broadcast. The show originally aired from 1998 through 2000 on KGHP 89.3, 89.9 and 104.5 FM "the three sticks out in the sticks of the Gig Harbor Peninsula", Washington State USA. It caused a controversy that hit the papers. The host was persecuted and hounded off the air, finally fired on September 14, 2000. Now airs weekly on http://www.americanfreedomradio.com
Look for Zidkenu to rise completely from the ashes on XEOS TV.... coming soon!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.