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We are creating our Reality!
Tehana Time
Tehana Time
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71 views • January 27, 2021
Remember that the light is within us and all around us. We are multidimensional beings and it is time for us to create knowingly and on purpose. It feels chaotic right now as we shift paradigms and this is your time to shine. Let go of fear and doubt and embrace who you really are!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy