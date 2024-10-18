Laith Marouf & Dimitri Lascaris tour relief efforts in Lebanon. P3: A Church housing the displaced.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With a million and a half Lebanese displaced from the south of the country and the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, people from all sects and backgrounds rose to the occasion. Laith and Dimitri toured Hamra area to examine the situation. In Part 3 of the series they visit St. Francis Church and School on Hamra St, who opened their doors to house over 215 families or 1500 people.
Camera/Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 12/10/2024
