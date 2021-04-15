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Graham: Biden has opened the door to another 9/11
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50 views • April 15, 2021
AFGHANISTAN: President Joe Biden has made his administration's intentions clear in seeking to withdraw all US troops from the area by September 11, 2021. Senator Lindsey Graham and other lawmakers have voiced their objection to this plan, and Trump's former Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland reacts. - with Newsmax TV's Shaun Kraisman
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