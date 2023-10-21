Create New Account
More and more, Hamas and Hezbollah fighters reduce the number of Israeli tanks
The Prisoner
Palestinian fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigade of the right-wing Hamas and Hezbollah forces again reduced another Israeli tanks during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood. Hamas showed scenes of a quadcopter drone carrying mortar ammunition, destroying a Markava-Mk4 east of Khan Yunis in Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's Kornet ATGM hit Merkava at Zionist security point in Al-Manara. As a result, they had reduced the enemy's tank fleet by 10%.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

israeldroneshamashezbollahatgmsmerkava tanks

