More and more, Hamas and Hezbollah fighters reduce the number of Israeli tanks

Palestinian fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigade of the right-wing Hamas and Hezbollah forces again reduced another Israeli tanks during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood. Hamas showed scenes of a quadcopter drone carrying mortar ammunition, destroying a Markava-Mk4 east of Khan Yunis in Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's Kornet ATGM hit Merkava at Zionist security point in Al-Manara. As a result, they had reduced the enemy's tank fleet by 10%.
