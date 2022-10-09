Medjugorje Visionary Jakov Colo on God's Plan

Quo Vadis





What is happening in Medjugorje is God's plan.





God wanted it that way.





What do we do?





Answer this call from God. Our Lady often says in her messages: "Dear children, open your hearts to Me".





If we open our hearts to Our Lady and the Lord, each of us will understand why Our Lady comes here.





We will understand Our Lady and receive you into our heart as our Mother.





She comes because she is the Mother of us all, because she loves us all and wants to show us the way that leads us to peace, salvation and joy.





We can find that way only in Her Son Jesus Christ.





This is the only reason why Our Lady has been appearing here in Medjugorje for so long.





I was ten years old when the apparitions started.





I am the youngest of six seers.





Before the apparition, my life was that of a normal child.





I lived a simple faith.





A ten-year-old does not have a great experience of faith.





He does what his parents teach him.





My parents taught me that God and Our Lady exist.





They taught me how to be good, to go to Holy Mass, to pray.





We prayed every night with the family, but I never asked for a gift to see Our Lady.





I didn't even know that Our Lady could appear among us.





I knew that God and Our Lady existed, but for me they were in heaven and I could only pray.





But everything changed on June 25, 1981.





It was the most beautiful day of my life.





It is the day when God gave me the great grace to see Our Lady.





I remember that first meeting with great joy and emotion.





The first time we climbed the hill and knelt before Our Lady, I experienced immense joy and peace in my heart.





I experienced the love of Our Lady for the first time.





I saw this love in her eyes and felt it in my heart.





It was the first moment when I experienced Our Lady as my Mother and I loved her as such.





After this first meeting, we remained in prayer.





Even though we were children, we realized that we had received something big.





We realized that from that moment a new life begins with great responsibility.





We wondered how we could go further and fulfill all of Our Lady's requests.





These questions were constantly running through our heads until Our Lady told us: "Dear children, just open your heart to Me.





I will do the rest myself. "





That's how I realized that I, as a boy, can't do much, but I can say my "Yes" to Our Lady and Jesus Christ and I can put my life in Their hands.





After that, a new life began for me.





I can never thank you enough for the gift I received.





But the greatest gift was getting to know Jesus through Our Lady.





As I said before, the reason why Our Lady has been coming for 34 years is to lead us to Jesus, and she does this through prayer, conversion, peace, fasting and Holy Mass.





Our Lady repeatedly invited us to pray in her messages.





There were messages in which she said only three words: "Pray, pray, pray. "





Every time she calls us to pray, she tells us to do it with our hearts.





Our Lady tells us to open our hearts in order to experience the joy and peace of prayer.





No one is forced to pray, because Our Lady never told us "you must".





But she invites us.





Each of our hearts must feel the need for prayer.





Prayer must become our daily food.





