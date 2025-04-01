BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
April 5 Global Protests, Putin Escapes Assassination Attempt and Iran Rejects Nuclear Talks
The Appearance
The Appearance
390 views • 4 weeks ago


MAILBAG SHOW * 4.1.2025


GLOBAL PROTESTS AGAINST TRUMP/MUSK ON APRIL 5

https://thetimesweekly.com/2025/03/global-protests-on-april-5-cities-unite-against-trump-and-musk/


ATTEMPT TO ASSASSINATE PUTIN FAILS

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/275000-aurus-senat-limousine-vladimir-putin-goes-up-in-flames-limo-explodes-moscow-assassination-attempt-101743297137628.html


IRAN REJECTS NUCLEAR TALKS WITH TRUMP

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/3/27/iran-responds-to-trump-letter-on-restarting-nuclear-talks-state-media


MASSIVE SOCIAL SECURITY THEFT: 400,000 STOLEN IDENTITIES

https://loudobbs.com/news/elon-musk-drops-bombshell-says-arrest-is-imminent-today-in-massive-social-security-theft-involving-400000-stolen-identities-and-financial-fraud-scheme/


MUSK CONFIRMS WIDESPREAD VOTER FRAUD

https://canadafreepress.com/article/elon-musk-confirms-widespread-voter-fraud-as-millions-of-non-citizens-get-access-to-social-security-medicaid-and-the-ballot-box-millions-referred-to-dhs-for-illegal-voting-prosecution


MUSK GETS THOUSANDS OF DEATH THREATS DAILY

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/elon-musk-announces-daily-death-threats-left-have/


MACRON JAILS POPULIST CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF FRANCE

https://x.com/RMXnews/status/1906651785734799635


TRUMP ADVISED TO DISMISS WALTZ

https://www.independentsentinel.com/some-trump-advisers-suggested-dismissing-waltz/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

irantrumpnewsrussiadreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecychinaeventsputinrequestsassassinationmartial lawcommentaryquestionscurrentvisionsanswersmusktestimoniesaugusto perezzelenskymailbag
