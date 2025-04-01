April 5 Global Protests, Putin Escapes Assassination Attempt and Iran Rejects Nuclear Talks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 4.1.2025
GLOBAL PROTESTS AGAINST TRUMP/MUSK ON APRIL 5
https://thetimesweekly.com/2025/03/global-protests-on-april-5-cities-unite-against-trump-and-musk/
ATTEMPT TO ASSASSINATE PUTIN FAILS
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/275000-aurus-senat-limousine-vladimir-putin-goes-up-in-flames-limo-explodes-moscow-assassination-attempt-101743297137628.html
IRAN REJECTS NUCLEAR TALKS WITH TRUMP
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/3/27/iran-responds-to-trump-letter-on-restarting-nuclear-talks-state-media
MASSIVE SOCIAL SECURITY THEFT: 400,000 STOLEN IDENTITIES
https://loudobbs.com/news/elon-musk-drops-bombshell-says-arrest-is-imminent-today-in-massive-social-security-theft-involving-400000-stolen-identities-and-financial-fraud-scheme/
MUSK CONFIRMS WIDESPREAD VOTER FRAUD
https://canadafreepress.com/article/elon-musk-confirms-widespread-voter-fraud-as-millions-of-non-citizens-get-access-to-social-security-medicaid-and-the-ballot-box-millions-referred-to-dhs-for-illegal-voting-prosecution
MUSK GETS THOUSANDS OF DEATH THREATS DAILY
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/elon-musk-announces-daily-death-threats-left-have/
MACRON JAILS POPULIST CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF FRANCE
https://x.com/RMXnews/status/1906651785734799635
TRUMP ADVISED TO DISMISS WALTZ
https://www.independentsentinel.com/some-trump-advisers-suggested-dismissing-waltz/
