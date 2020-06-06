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Personal Insights on Kevin Annett and his destiny! April 26, 2016
Galactic Connection
Galactic Connection
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3 views • June 06, 2020
Join Alexandra Meadors with her breaking Interview with Kevin Annett who was re-nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015! Kevin gives a unique and in depth perspective as to what shaped him from an early age for the tremendous work that he would be doing in the future in exposing the genocide of Canada’s people!

Kevin shares how he entered the seminary at age 30 and how he was used by Divine Source to expose corruption within Church and State. He shares how the masses continue to complain about the corruption within the church yet continue to turn a blind eye to the true victims.

He is putting a call out to ALL Light Workers to come and join him at local workshops on Common Law so as to become educated in taking back our rights and our freedoms!

Kevin is best known for his latest books, "Unrelenting" and "Murder by Decree". He is also known for his documentary Unrepentant.

Unrelenting: https://www.createspace.com/6052421

Murder by Decree: ​https://www.createspace.com/6085632

The latter is also posted online at www.murderbydecree.com .

Kevin's award winning documentary film Unrepentant can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88k2imkGIFA . See also: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5HKRJTfp7U

See the evidence of Genocide in Canada at www.hiddennolonger.com and at the website of The International Tribunal into Crimes of Church and State at www.itccs.org.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
Keywords
satanic ritualchild sacrificeunrepentantitccsunrelentingmurder by decreecanadian genocide
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