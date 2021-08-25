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CANCER FREE (2009)- LIFE CHANGING INFORMTION BY DR. MAJORS
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47 views • August 25, 2021
An in-depth look at how Cancer grows in the body and how to get rid of it. This information is presented in a very easy way to understand. This is the stuff they (whomever "they" are) don't want you to know. Dr. Charles Majors spent his life helping many people including myself. He's with the Lord now, but his work is still helping people today...May it help you and give you hope if you are going through a tough battle with Cancer.
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