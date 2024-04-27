What I Would Do As President to #EndTheOccupation

This short video shares what I would do as President in the first 7 weeks specifically to #EndTheOccupation of America by Zionism My solutions reflect the values of America that neither Biden nor Booby nor Trump share. -Dr.SHIVA Shiva4President.com TruthFreedomHealth.com Full video here: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-first-7-weeks-of-a-dr-shiva-presidency/
