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Debunking the "Debunkers" - Ukrainian M777 Howitzers Attacked
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767 views • May 23, 2022
22 May 2022 Attempts to "debunk" Russian footage of Ukrainian M777 howitzers is revealed as sloppy and in desperate need of its own debunking.

Footage mashed together and not attributed has been used to cast doubt on a drone and artillery attack on a Ukrainian M777 battery out in the field.

The clip is actually two separate clips presented separately during a briefing given by the Russian Ministry of Defense and even covered in Newsweek here: https://www.newsweek.com/russians-reportedly-wipe-out-howitzers-sent-us-ukraine-latest-strikes-1707812

References:

Denys Davydov - Update from Ukraine | M777 Artillery Ambushed an Destroyed in Ukraine:
https://youtu.be/WnCOM6DfCA4
Denys Davydov - Update from Ukraine | M777 destroyed FAKE Video Confirmed:
https://youtu.be/6wr9jCpacVM
Russia Gazette - МО РФ: Артиллерия уничтожила батарею гаубиц М777 производства США:
https://rg.ru/2022/05/18/mo-rf-artilleriia-unichtozhila-batareiu-gaubic-m777-proizvodstva-ssha-i-pontonnuiu-perepravu.html

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