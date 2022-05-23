Debunking the "Debunkers" - Ukrainian M777 Howitzers Attacked

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Footage mashed together and not attributed has been used to cast doubt on a drone and artillery attack on a Ukrainian M777 battery out in the field.
The clip is actually two separate clips presented separately during a briefing given by the Russian Ministry of Defense and even covered in Newsweek here: https://www.newsweek.com/russians-reportedly-wipe-out-howitzers-sent-us-ukraine-latest-strikes-1707812
References:
Denys Davydov - Update from Ukraine | M777 Artillery Ambushed an Destroyed in Ukraine:
https://youtu.be/WnCOM6DfCA4
Denys Davydov - Update from Ukraine | M777 destroyed FAKE Video Confirmed:
https://youtu.be/6wr9jCpacVM
Russia Gazette - МО РФ: Артиллерия уничтожила батарею гаубиц М777 производства США:
https://rg.ru/2022/05/18/mo-rf-artilleriia-unichtozhila-batareiu-gaubic-m777-proizvodstva-ssha-i-pontonnuiu-perepravu.html
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