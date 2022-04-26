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Fukushima, 3 Tsunamis, Horses, blood and water
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88 views • April 26, 2022
Prophetic word, given April 19th 2022 around 9pm
Fukushima – what's up with that?
3 Tsunamis are coming
Life is in Yeshuas blood
Scriptures:
Matthew 7:24-27
Matthew 14:13-21/ Mark 6:35-44/ Luke 9:12-17/ John 6:4-14
Matthew 25:32-33
John 6:29-58
John 4:5-26
Isaiah 66:24/ Mark 9:42-48
John 7:38
Genesis 9:4/ Deuteronomy 12:23
Revelation 1:5, 7:14
Revelation 6:3-8
1 Kings 21:23/ 2 Kings 9:10/ 2 Kings 9:36
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-19-fukushima-whats-up/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Fukushima – what's up with that?
3 Tsunamis are coming
Life is in Yeshuas blood
Scriptures:
Matthew 7:24-27
Matthew 14:13-21/ Mark 6:35-44/ Luke 9:12-17/ John 6:4-14
Matthew 25:32-33
John 6:29-58
John 4:5-26
Isaiah 66:24/ Mark 9:42-48
John 7:38
Genesis 9:4/ Deuteronomy 12:23
Revelation 1:5, 7:14
Revelation 6:3-8
1 Kings 21:23/ 2 Kings 9:10/ 2 Kings 9:36
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-19-fukushima-whats-up/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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