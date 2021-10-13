COVID CRIMINALS TO FACE ‘CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY’ CHARGES: DR FLEMING

FlemingMethod.comDr Richard Fleming, PhD, MD, JD joins journalist, Alex Newman to say that the people responsible for weaponizing and releasing the COVID-19 bio-weapon against humanity will be held accountable.Together with Dr Luc Montagnier and others, Dr Fleming, who is a medical doctor and attorney has filed for joint submission to the International Criminal Court (The Hague) alleging that Governments worldwide are complicit in genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code.The case is being joined by lawyers who have filed similar Requests for Investigation to the ICC from the UK, France, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, plus a group of Holocaust Survivors, with other countries set to join soon.Dr. Fleming urges viewers to get involved and ensure that those who sought to kill, steal, destroy and enslave with this diabolical tool known as SARS-CoV2.In the interview, Dr. Fleming also talks about his new book, 'Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon? A Scientific and Forensic Investigation', already a best seller, exposing the true nature of COVID and what is really going on.The specifics of those accused of being perpetrators of Crimes Against Humanity are currently confidential as the ICC considers the submitted material.