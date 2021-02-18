Michael O'Bernicia Talks To Del Bigtree About Vaxx Adverse Events

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Now Del’s internet news show, The HighWire, is the fastest-growing program in the natural health arena with over 75 million views. His non-profit, the Informed Consent Action Network, or ICAN, is leading worldwide investigations into drug and vaccine fraud that have already resulted in multiple winning lawsuits against US Government agencies Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, CDC and FDA.
But Del is probably best known for his powerful speeches that weave shocking truth, searing wit and dynamic passion into an experience that is often described as electrifying.
To find out more about Del's work, please visit:
https://www.thehighwire.com
Subscribe to The Bernician's blog:
https://www.thebernician.net/
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJTrysAgfME
The Bernician