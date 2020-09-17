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Corona Plandemien – en planlagt pandemi
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13 views • September 17, 2020
1. episode af talerne fra OOCs gode kampagne skib ”Corona Plandemic”. OOCs bestyrelse sejler Danmark rundt og OOCs formand Søren Ventegodt holder tale på havnene, fortæller om videnskaben om corona virus og om OOCs retssager mod Mette Frederiksen og staten - og svarer i den forbindelse også på spørgsmål om corona.
– bliv medlem og støt i dag på www.ooc.one/bliv-medlem/ – det koster bare 200 kr!
Venlig hilsen
OOC – Organisationen til Oplysning om Corona
– bliv medlem og støt i dag på www.ooc.one/bliv-medlem/ – det koster bare 200 kr!
Venlig hilsen
OOC – Organisationen til Oplysning om Corona
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