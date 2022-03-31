[Q4T 47] [Aug 13, 2020] TFR 192 - Quest4Truth - Genesis Study: Chapter 9 (6.8K views on YouTube)

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Picking up where we left off last week in our continued study of Genesis and other supporting Hebrew texts. In this one we read from Genesis 9, the Targum and Legends of the Jews as well as from Jubilees chapter 7.
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