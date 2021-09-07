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Woolworths Empty Shelves Due To Truckers Strike
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100 views • September 07, 2021
Wow . . . we were warned that this might happen before they went out . . . hold the line freedom fighters . . . no one said it was going to be easy . . . . the battle has just begun . .
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