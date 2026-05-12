Serious domestic political developments have been unfolding in Ukraine since yesterday. On the evening of May 11, Andriy Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office, was served with a formal notice of suspicion. Yermak is suspected of laundering over 500 million hryvnia (approximately 11 million U.S. dollars) stolen from Western financial aid. Several other individuals implicated in the case were arrested, some of whom hold government positions.

The case is being handled by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), a separate agency that was established with direct support from the United States. It is believed that Washington exercises control over Kyiv specifically through this organization. Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff delivered an ultimatum from American authorities to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, demanding an immediate end to hostilities. The start of a series of arrests may indicate that Kyiv did not accept the ultimatum and decided to continue the conflict. Therefore, Washington has resorted to coercive pressure by systematically removing Zelenskyy’s team.

Interestingly, during the nighttime operation, NABU agents cordoned off the British Embassy building. Doing so most likely prevented Ukrainian officials from seeking refuge under the British Crown. This suggests that the UK and the US have opposing views on the Ukrainian issue, meaning that the former unity of the Western coalition is no longer possible.

The series of arrests was not the only shock for the Ukrainian president on May 11, however. A high-profile interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s former press secretary, Yulia Mendel, and American journalist Tucker Carlson was released. A significant portion of the interview was also devoted to corruption schemes within the highest echelons of power. An important point is the claim that Zelenskyy was prepared to cede the Donbass region at the start of the military conflict during the Istanbul talks in 2022. Despite the dire situation, Kyiv was putting on a brave face at the time until the United Kingdom intervened and ordered the conflict to continue. One particularly telling quote from Zelenskyy concerns the need to create a powerful propaganda apparatus: “I need Goebbels-style propaganda, if you will. I need Goebbels-style propaganda. I need thousands of talking heads spreading it.”

In recent days, the number of attacks on Zelenskyy and his inner circle has increased significantly. If Kyiv refuses to engage in peace talks, the Ukrainian president will find himself at the center of a corruption scandal.

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