© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's Talk Astrology - The Year of Infrastructure Shock
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • February 16, 2021
Today we discuss the infrastructure shock in Texas and the shape of things to come with the Saturn Square Uranus aspect that will last until 2022.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] and [email protected]
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] and [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.