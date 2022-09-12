EU burns wood, despite its green agenda

RT





The European Union is set to vote whether to ban the harvest and burning of trees, while some energy crisis-crippled Nordic and Central European countries oppose the proposal – all that while some EU countries have been burning wood pellets for decades, and a report suggests that burning timber is even more harmful for the atmosphere than burning fossil fuels.





