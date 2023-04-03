BREAKING NEWS 🚨

Russia’s anti-terrorist committee has determined that Kiev was behind the bombing of a cafe in St. Petersburg that killed Russian journalist Vladlen Tatarsky and injured at least 31 others.

The Ukrainians used agents from imprisoned Russian anti-government activist Alexei Navalny’s Anti Corruption Foundation, an extremist organization in Russia, to carry out the terrorist attack.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs published a video with the detained Daria Trepova. In the footage, she admits that she carried a figurine into the cafe, which exploded. Killed and many wounded.

Video Translation:

"Do you understand why you've been detained?"

- "Understand."

"For what?"

- "For being at the scene of the murder of Russian War Journalist, Blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky. I brought a statue there, which exploded."

"Who gave you this statue?"

- "Can I tell you later?"

The bomb in the figurine could have been activated by one of Daria Trepova's accomplices

Now the investigators are working on the version that Trepova could have been led by 2-3 people. The IED was directional, so the perpetrators of the assassination attempt on Tatarsky needed to know exactly when the target would be next to the statuette, Baza reports citing a source.

➡️Explosives experts with dogs arrived at the apartment where the suspect Daria Trepova was detained, Fontanka writes

Specialists will check the dwelling for explosives-

"26-year-old Daria Trepova was detained in a high-rise building on Fedor Abramov. The girl claims that she was framed, she allegedly did not know about the "stuffing" of the bust. Daria sent the same message to her friend immediately after the explosion.

According to our information, Trepova has been living in Moscow for the last few months, where, presumably, she was recruited. On the last day of March, Daria arrived in St. Petersburg and rented an apartment for daily rent on the 4th line of Vaska. The location is literally a couple of minutes walk from the cafe where Tatarsky gave a lecture.

Yesterday, at about 17:00, Daria, not immediately finding the entrance to the institution, brought a box with her — there was a plaster sculpture inside, presumably stuffed with explosives. Visitors of the cafe note that the girl was dressed in a "short skirt", smiled, attracted attention, but did not cause much suspicion. Including the deceased Vladlen Tatarsky, he himself jokingly suggested that she "check if there is a bomb in the box." And then he invited the visitor to sit next to him. Daria initially refused, citing shyness, but then stood on the side.

A few minutes after the explosion, the suspect left the establishment and quickly left in the direction of her rented apartment. There she changed her image and sent a nervous message to her friend. She wrote that she was allegedly framed, after completing this "task" they promised a quiet departure outside the Russian Federation, where a workplace had already been prepared specifically for her. According to our information, the security forces found a bag with Daria's belongings in the apartment on Vaska. Inside the shoes are covered in blood and the left mobile phone (in the gallery there are photos of Tatarsky).

It is previously known that after the tragedy, the suspect tried to cover her tracks, she was recorded in the south of the city, but eventually found in an apartment on Parnassus. The girl moved into the apartment with a suitcase and in a modified image (in the photo on the left). Presumably, Daria then planned to leave for the nearest abroad and hide."