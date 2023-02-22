The Mountain of God in the North, Paradise & Christmas (Part 1 of 5)
December 4th, 2022 Pastor Dean Odle teaches about the truth of creation and what's hidden at the north pole. The Bible teaches that there is a great mountain in the north and older maps even show illustrations of this mountain. Discover what scripture says about what lies beneath the north pole and how the elites of this world have tried to cover up the truth. "But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him." 1 Corinthians 2:9
