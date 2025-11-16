CTP (20251119 S3ENovSpecial3) Michaela Cox: We The People Are BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3ENovSpecial3) A Constitutional Call: Free Will, Debate, And Duty
We explore what “We the People” really means, why constitutional literacy matters, and how honest debate sharpens public life. Michaela Cox shares her path to TEDx and a multi-book series, connecting history, incentives, and the hard work of informed citizenship.