The fugitive wanted by the U.S. government, Jho Low, is the (illegitimate) son of Meng Jianzhu. Pras Michel, who is currently on trial in Washington, D.C. The trial is practically silent, with no media coverage. Pras Michel assisted Jho Low in funneling foreign money to the United States to fund Barack Obama's 2012 presidential campaign. The Chinese Communist Party influenced the Justice Department and White House campaign to deport Guo Wengui in 2017

被美国政府通缉的逃亡者，他的名字是刘特佐，就是孟建柱的(私生子)。普拉斯-米歇尔，他目前正在华盛顿特区受审，这场审判实际没有媒体报道，悄无声息。米歇尔协助刘特佐向美国输送外国资金资助奥巴马2012年的总统竞选。中共影响了司法部和白宫的运动，在2017年遣返郭文贵的运动

