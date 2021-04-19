© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dark Side of Green Energy | Featured Documentary
Follow
0
Share
Report
26 views • April 19, 2021
As the world moves away from fossil fuels, we look at how greener energies are creating new environmental challenges.
The dark side of 'green energy' and its threat to the nation's environment What happens to old solar panels, windmills and high tech batteries? As turbines or other "green energy" products such as solar panels wear out, they are creating a new class of hazardous waste that must be dealt with.
The dark side of renewable wind, solar and biofuel energy is that they are not clean, green, renewable or sustainable, and they are horrifically destructive to vital ecological values that will last for generations to come.
The dark side of 'green energy' and its threat to the nation's environment What happens to old solar panels, windmills and high tech batteries? As turbines or other "green energy" products such as solar panels wear out, they are creating a new class of hazardous waste that must be dealt with.
The dark side of renewable wind, solar and biofuel energy is that they are not clean, green, renewable or sustainable, and they are horrifically destructive to vital ecological values that will last for generations to come.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.