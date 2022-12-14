"Christmas Is a Special Time" - A homemade song video by "Real Jon"
6 views
As we care for each other with love, joy, giving and forgiving, we are uplifted with the peace and friendship.
A homemade practice video of a song by “Real Jon”, Jon David Miller, singer-songwriter, storyteller, reality philosopher and author.
Hear more songs at Yeswise.com.
Keywords
coldloveicedarkpeacesnowwintertruejoyseasongiftgoodiesholidayswarm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos