The Truth About Cancer: Health Nugget 77 - 7 Medicinal Mushrooms for Cancer Care and Prevention

Delve into the world of medicinal mushrooms and their remarkable potential in cancer care and prevention. From the immune-boosting Agaricus blazei Murill to the ancient remedy Cordyceps sinensis, explore the diverse array of mushrooms renowned for their healing properties. Learn how Turkey Tail Mushrooms enhance immune responses and how Chaga mushrooms combat cancer cells. Discover the legendary Maitake Mushrooms, the widely cultivated Shiitaki mushroom, and the revered Reishi mushroom, hailed as the "queen of mushrooms." With centuries of traditional use and modern scientific validation, these medicinal fungi offer a holistic approach to bolstering health and fighting disease. Step outside the box and incorporate these magical medical foods into your everyday diet for a healthier tomorrow.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 9 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED! [UNCENSORED]. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine, that saves countless lives into the world, for you.





Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.





Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!





Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there





Follow, Subscribe, & SHARE:

1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines

2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger

3. GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/cancertruth

4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer

5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer

6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/

7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer