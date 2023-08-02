Create New Account
Trump Energized by THIRD Garbage Indictment
Lori Colley
Published 14 hours ago

August 2, 2023 - The Biden Department of Justice has indicted President Trump for yet another bogus claim: that he fraudulently questioned the outcome of the 2020 election. In other words, he is being charged with the crime of saying the election was rigged when he knew that it wasn’t. Apparently.

Thanks for watching and praying!

devon archer2024 electiontrump indictment

