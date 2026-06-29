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The moment of the impact of the Gera-5 cruise missile on a warehouse in Kharkiv today.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The moment of the impact of the Gera-5 cruise missile on a warehouse in Kharkiv today.

Russian forces struck several defense enterprises in Kharkov.

The main strike hit the industrial zone of the Shevchenko district, home to a large cluster of factories serving Ukrainian military needs. Seven of the main ones: the Kharkovgazdobycha state gas enterprise, Biolik, the Chemical Reagents Plant, the Institute for Single Crystals research center, the Food Acids Plant, the Metallist plant, and Tochpribor.

The strikes reportedly included Geran-5 kamikaze drones.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report of the morning of June 29, 2026

▪️ Overnight, the enemy once again organized a raid on southern Russia. In the Zaporozhye region, energy facilities were damaged, and emergency power outages affected a significant part of the region. All districts of the neighboring Kherson region are completely or partially without power. Crimea and Sevastopol repelled the attack; by morning, air raid warnings were again sounding in the hero city (at least 2 UAVs shot down), and the Crimean Bridge has been closed since the night.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces continued intensive drone strikes on enemy territory: Kharkov, Sumy, Pavlovgrad, and the Nikolayev region.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, a kamikaze drone struck a regular bus in the village of Petryatinka, Zlynkovsky district; a woman was wounded.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, in the Shostka district, assault troops of the Army Group "North" continue small-arms battles in Bachevsk and its surroundings. In the Sumy district, our forces are fighting in Pysarevka, Marino, and the village of Novaya Sech. In the Krasnopolye district, fighting continues in forest areas.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the Rakitnyansky district, in the settlement of Proletarsky, an FPV drone attacked a commercial facility; a woman sustained barotrauma. Under attack: Vyazovoye, Nizhneye Berezovo-Vtoroye, Gora-Podol, Proletarsky, Dolgoye, Oktyabrsky, and Berezovka.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Army Group "North" continues offensive operations in the settlement of Kazachya Lopan and adjacent forest areas. On the Vovchansk sector, small-arms fighting continues in the villages of Losevka, Ukrainske, and Zemlyanoy Yar. On the Velyky Burluk sector – fighting in the village of Petro-Ivanovka. AFU assault units made several unsuccessful counterattacks in the area of Otradnogo.

▪️ From the Kupyansk direction, reports indicate that in order to complicate enemy logistics, our forces destroyed a bridge over the Senek River with an FAB strike.

▪️ In Krasny Liman and Konstantinovka, Russian forces continue assault operations in urban areas; the enemy responds with strikes from numerous drones.

▪️ On the Dnepropetrovsk direction, the Army Group "East" has liberated the settlement of Pysantsy, advancing along the bed of the Vovcha River.

▪️ In the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region, Far Eastern warriors have taken the settlement of Novoselovka. Next in the path of our troops is Egorovka, which is located north of the infamous Mala Tokmachka.

▪️ In the Kherson region – a Ukrainian strike on a bus depot. Civilian vehicles were destroyed, including 14 school buses.

The Report was compiled by: Two Majors

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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