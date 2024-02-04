Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pet Palace 2
channel image
Unchadthethoughtful
2 Subscribers
9 views
Published 15 hours ago

This is a learning experiment to teach myself the cordwood building technique as I’ve read about in books by Rob Roy. I do not follow instructions to the letter. I know I learn some things my making mistakes. I do some things intentionally wrong to see what happens. I did other things wrong in this series cause I honestly screwed up or was in a hurry. 

Keywords
diydog housenatural buildingcordwood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket