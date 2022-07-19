Nun Breaks up Lesbian Photo Shoot, but the Church Makes fun of Her

Amen Nun for stepping up to wickedness. But, she mentions Mary and Joseph. We go go into how the Church is luke warm mocking this Nun and changing their beliefs to match society. We are definitely in end of days.

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