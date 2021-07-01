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CoVid Truth Revealed Parody using Experimental Car Engine Oil
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185 views • July 01, 2021
CoVid Truth Revealed Parody using Experimental Car Engine Oil
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
2m5s
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bVeLfrAi7k18/
YOUR CAR HAS A GREAT ENGINE SERVICE IT WITH THIS NEW UNAPPROVED EXPERIMENTAL OIL TECHNOLOGY!
First published at 13:39 UTC on June 29th, 2021.
Jim_Crenshaw
A great parody for what is going one with peoples bodies. "It could ruin your engine, but I recommend it!"..."Are you liable if it ruins my engine?"...No. This is great. And it is about right, if someone wanted to do the same thing with one of the vaxxed sheeples cars they would run away. Not with their body however. Have to protect that car engine but not their bodies. Good Grief.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
2m5s
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bVeLfrAi7k18/
YOUR CAR HAS A GREAT ENGINE SERVICE IT WITH THIS NEW UNAPPROVED EXPERIMENTAL OIL TECHNOLOGY!
First published at 13:39 UTC on June 29th, 2021.
Jim_Crenshaw
A great parody for what is going one with peoples bodies. "It could ruin your engine, but I recommend it!"..."Are you liable if it ruins my engine?"...No. This is great. And it is about right, if someone wanted to do the same thing with one of the vaxxed sheeples cars they would run away. Not with their body however. Have to protect that car engine but not their bodies. Good Grief.
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