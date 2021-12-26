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This IS The Great Divide-Choose Wisely*US Warship Stuck Due To Outbreak*Record Infections*60%-Never*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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150 views • December 26, 2021
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https://uncanceled.news/ny-times-editor-carlos-tejada-49-dies-of-heart-attack-as-corporate-media-ignores-what-he-was-injected-with-the-day-before/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/800-us-flights-canceled-christmas-day-due-staffing-shortages
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/us-navy-warship-pauses-deployment-after-covid-outbreak-among-100-percent-immunized-crew
https://www.timesofisrael.com/uk-agency-pfizer-boosters-ability-to-prevent-symptomatic-covid-wanes-within-weeks/
https://www.uptobrain.com/how-did-carlos-tejada-die-the-new-york-times-editor-carlos-tejada-passed-away-at-49-due-to-heart-attack/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/lancet-editor-comes-clean-admits-he-knew-peter-daszak-had-significant-regrettable
https://www.hollywoodlanews.com/footballer-dead-blood-clots-vaccine/
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-army/2021/12/23/wave-of-suicides-hits-texas-national-guards-border-mission/
https://www.sott.net/article/462394-Health-Minister-complains-of-hate-mail-over-allowing-grocery-stores-to-allow-vaccine-passports
https://www.sott.net/article/462403-North-Carolina-police-chief-placed-on-leave-after-helping-officers-skirt-COVID-19-regulations
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/over-60-of-unvaccinated-americans-have-no-plans-of-ever-getting-covid-shot-poll-finds-1091803716.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/im-not-fking-around-pickaxe-weilding-woman-robs-la-rite-aid
https://www.dpa-international.com/topic/new-record-daily-infections-australia-marks-second-covid-urn%3Anewsml%3Adpa.com%3A20090101%3A211225-99-500849
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