Lohila BCAA Sour Cola Review & Taste Test

BCAA POWDER SOUR COLA 300 g We know how much you care about your temple *sorry* -body and health. Because of that, we at LOHILO wanted to inform you on what BCAA actually is and why it’s so AMAZING! The acronym BCAA stands for Branched-Chain Amino Acids and as you may know, our muscles consist of protein which in fact is composed by… amino acids! These very same amino acids function as building blocks to protein, which is essential to a bunch of processes in our bodies – for example gaining and maintaining our own muscle mass! By having a varied and protein-rich diet, you’ll likely reach the amount of amino acids that your body need throughout the day. But… if you’re working out a lot and maintaining an active lifestyle, then this amount of amino acids that your body need would increase to about 10 – 20 g per day. Our BCAA powder ensures you’re supplying yourself with the appropriate amount of BCAA your body needs.

