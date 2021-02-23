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Harry Vox @ Press TV - US Vomits On The World - This Time It's Cuba
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21 views • February 23, 2021
Original:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pVE1kK9OEYeT/
First published at 17:40 UTC on August 14th, 2020. on Helen of desTroy's BitChute Chanel
Nothing is ever authentic coming out of Washington. There's always three of four layers of bullshit one must peel from the union of bullshit called the American political and media establishment to get at whats actually going on. That's why you're here right now, and not sucking on the bullshit fed to you by MSNBC, CNN, NYT, FOX etc.
US Secretary of State and the man who looks more like a pig than any other Washington politician makes yet another bogus and easily proven to be bullshit claim that Cuba is up top no good again when anyone with two braincells knows he's pandering to special interests for political gain.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pVE1kK9OEYeT/
First published at 17:40 UTC on August 14th, 2020. on Helen of desTroy's BitChute Chanel
Nothing is ever authentic coming out of Washington. There's always three of four layers of bullshit one must peel from the union of bullshit called the American political and media establishment to get at whats actually going on. That's why you're here right now, and not sucking on the bullshit fed to you by MSNBC, CNN, NYT, FOX etc.
US Secretary of State and the man who looks more like a pig than any other Washington politician makes yet another bogus and easily proven to be bullshit claim that Cuba is up top no good again when anyone with two braincells knows he's pandering to special interests for political gain.
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