Kenyan President - Recommends that his Citizens who have US $ Dollars Get Rid of Them - According to him, "Market Will Be Different in a Couple Weeks"

Kenyan President William Ruto recommends that his citizens who have US dollars get rid of them.
"Do what you have to do," he said.
According to him, this must be done without delay, as the market will change within a few weeks.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.