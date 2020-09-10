Secrets of the Smithsonian: Humanity's Hidden History Documentary

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Genesis:
6:4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare [children] to them, the same [became] mighty men which [were] of old, men of renown.
Numbers:
13:33 And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, [which come] of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight.
Biblical references from King of Kings Bible.
For Educational Purposes.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=az55Ul7shZw
Jay Myers Documentaries