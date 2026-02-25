Is Romans 10:10 an After-Report? (Exodus) | "Heart + Unto" study in the KJB Video #2/40

This is Part 2 of a massive King James Bible study series going through every single book of the Bible to test the 'Heart + Unto' doctrine. Robert Breaker teaches that 'Unto' in Romans 10:10 is just an 'after-report' (The Cookie Analogy). We are testing that claim against the remaining 193 verses in the AV 1611. In this video, we examine Exodus. Can a heart 'stir' a man unto an after-report, or does 'unto' mean a physical, resulting action? Does the KJB support the 'Cookie' theory (it doesn't), or does it demand vocal confession? Let's check the Book.





Thank you God for helping me in this study and using men (such as Ed Carson, who I give credit for) inspiring me to make this, or the King James Bible translators whose work I use to prove the words out of your Book.





https://www.purebiblesearch.com/