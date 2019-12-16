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DISCRETION: CDC Whistleblower Revealed (MIRRORED)
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1485 views • December 16, 2019
DISCRETION: CDC Whistleblower Revealed (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel AutismMediaChannel at:-
https://youtu.be/sGOtDVilkUc
SENIOR GOVERNMENT SCIENTIST BREAKS 13 YEARS OF SILENCE ON CDC’S VACCINE-AUTISM FRAUD
AFRICAN AMERICAN BOYS WILLFULLY EXPOSED TO HIGH RISK OF AUTISM FROM MMR VACCINE
Mirrored from YouTube channel AutismMediaChannel at:-
https://youtu.be/sGOtDVilkUc
SENIOR GOVERNMENT SCIENTIST BREAKS 13 YEARS OF SILENCE ON CDC’S VACCINE-AUTISM FRAUD
AFRICAN AMERICAN BOYS WILLFULLY EXPOSED TO HIGH RISK OF AUTISM FROM MMR VACCINE
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